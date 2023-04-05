New Hanover Co. announces $1.2 million in grants to nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials have announced the 24 local nonprofit organizations that have been awarded grants through the county’s newly-established Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant Program.

The grants are part of the county’s community building and investing initiatives aimed at “supporting area nonprofit organizations that focus on preventing violence and provide wrap-around services in response to violence.”

Through the county’s partnership with the United Way of the Cape Fear Area to administer $1.2 million in grants, nonprofits in New Hanover County were invited to submit an application for consideration.

Of the 38 applicants, 24 were recommended for approval by a panel overseen by the United Way.

“This is an exciting moment for our county as we are seeing another significant piece of our community building plan come to fruition,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “With these grants, some of the local nonprofits who are already hard at work in our community will have the funding necessary to expand their service and reach more people in our community who need it most. We appreciate the United Way’s partnership in this effort and the dedicated community members who took the time to help make these important and impactful decisions.”

According to a news release, nonprofits were considered based on their use of evidence-based programs to curb violence and provide services to individuals and families. Services eligible for the grants include support for employment, housing, financial assistance and youth education.

“In partnership with New Hanover County, United Way of the Cape Fear Area assembled a team of community members to help determine how best to invest the $1.2 million New Hanover County allocated this year. This funding will support nonprofit organizations as they build additional capacity and enhance evidence-based programs to help combat violence and provide wrap-around services to individuals and families,” said Tommy Taylor, CEO of United Way of the Cape Fear Area. “I would like to thank the volunteers, who each represent different backgrounds and experiences, for all the hard work they put into the decisions. I believe this funding will help these nonprofits do even more to serve our neighbors and set the foundation for the great work to come.”

A list of the nonprofit organizations who will be receiving the grants and how the funding will be used can be found below:

