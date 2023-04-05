Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local Government Commission approves Wilmington’s proposed $30 million bond agreement

Plans for a new fire station in the Riverlights community
Plans for a new fire station in the Riverlights community(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Local Government Commission approved Wilmington’s plans for a $30 million bond agreement for a new sports complex, fire station and more at a meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Wilmington City Council unanimously approved moving to make the contract amendment for up to $30 million in limited obligation bonds at a meeting on March 21.

The bonds have a 20-year term and an interest rate not to exceed 5 percent with an estimated all-in true interest cost of 3.71 percent. The public sale of the bonds is set for April 26.

Up to $15 million will go towards improvements to the soccer complex at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road, which would be owned by the city and operated by the Cape Fear Youth Soccer Association according to the public hearing notice.

The remainder will go towards:

  • A fire station near the Riverlights community
  • Improvements to Water Street Park and Riverfront Park
  • Street, sidewalk, accessibility, street-scape, and Riverwalk improvements
  • Parks and recreation improvements

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Oak Island Water Rescue
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island
Jeremy Lane
Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher

Latest News

Town of Holden Beach
Bike lanes to be added to over six miles of Ocean Blvd in Holden Beach
PCU customers located east of I-40 in Rocky Point along and adjacent to NC 210 as well as all...
Pender Co. Utilities issues water shortage plan with irrigation restrictions
Leland
Some local governments, libraries closing for Easter holiday
According to a new release, PCU customers located east of I-40 in Rocky Point along and...
Pender Co. Utilities issues water shortage plan with irrigation restrictions