Local Government Commission approves Wilmington’s proposed $30 million bond agreement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Local Government Commission approved Wilmington’s plans for a $30 million bond agreement for a new sports complex, fire station and more at a meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Wilmington City Council unanimously approved moving to make the contract amendment for up to $30 million in limited obligation bonds at a meeting on March 21.

The bonds have a 20-year term and an interest rate not to exceed 5 percent with an estimated all-in true interest cost of 3.71 percent. The public sale of the bonds is set for April 26.

Up to $15 million will go towards improvements to the soccer complex at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road, which would be owned by the city and operated by the Cape Fear Youth Soccer Association according to the public hearing notice.

The remainder will go towards:

A fire station near the Riverlights community

Improvements to Water Street Park and Riverfront Park

Street, sidewalk, accessibility, street-scape, and Riverwalk improvements

Parks and recreation improvements

