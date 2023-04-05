Hundreds remember NHC Commissioner Deb Hays during tree planting ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The legacy left behind by New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays was unmistakable Wednesday as hundreds of people from across the community gathered to celebrate her life.

Hays died on March 25 from an apparent heart attack. She was 64. She had served as a county commissioner since 2020 and before that was the head of the Wilmington Planning Commission and the chair of the Board of Directors for Downtown Wilmington, Inc.

“To know that every piece of love that she spread to all these people continue to multiply, the seeds she’s planted, the passion for the county, her county was her heart and her love,” said Jane Dodd, one of Hays’ best friends.

Hays was remembered with a tree planting and ceremony Wednesday, including memories shared by her colleagues, friends and family.

It was a beautiful, sunny day ahead of Easter weekend, Hays’ favorite holiday. Those who knew her said it was representative of the life she lived.

“A tree being a symbol of strength, growth, and certainly a beauty, all of which Deb had and the impact that she had, that tree will have here in Airlie Gardens for hopefully hundreds of years,” Commissioner Rob Zapple said.

Each county commissioner had the chance to share memories of working with Hays. They said they’ll miss her energy and her compassion for every person she met.

“She was everywhere and full of life, and that we can be here on this beautiful day at Airlie Gardens and plant a tree in her honor and bless it is a wonderful thing,” Commissioner LeAnn Pierce said.

Those who knew her best said Airlie Gardens was one of Hays’ favorite places, and the tree planting was the perfect way to commemorate her life. Now, they’ll long have a place to remember the beloved mother, grandmother, friend and leader.

“She’s just a person that can’t be duplicated. She’s just a beautiful person,” Dodd said.

