First Alert Forecast: temperatures to fly high until Easter weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Expect toasty temperatures and sticky humidity levels Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs ought to be well into the 80s for mainland portions of the Cape Fear Region; surf is in the 60s and should hold most beach communities to the slightly less warm middle and upper 70s. Light southerly breezes, variable clouds, stray showers, and a chance of fog round your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Good Friday, a cold front will worm its way into the Cape Fear Region and be an agent of much cooler changes. Have your jacket on standby for temperatures steady in or falling from the 60s and 70s Good Friday, holding mainly in the 50s for Saturday, and clawing back toward the 60s for highs by Easter Sunday. Clouds will present rain chances in this period, too, including 40% Good Friday, 50% Friday night, 60% Saturday, 70% Saturday night, and 40% Easter Sunday.

