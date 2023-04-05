Family pushes to continue search for missing teen’s body near Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - David Hernandez’s family is begging for search teams to not give up on finding their son’s remains less than a week after he disappeared in the ocean at Fort Fisher.

“We are afraid of not finding him,” said Idalia Hernandez, David’s mother. “God is great and I feel that with the support of the community and the strength that He is going to give us, we are going to close -- we want to close this chapter. To have a place to say rest in peace my son, rest in peace, go quiet.”

Park rangers from the recreation area and members of the Kure Beach Fire Department are patrolling the beaches in hopes of finding him and Wilmington Police sent out a helicopter this afternoon. Some other searches have come to an end.

North Carolina State Parks says they’ve asked for the Coast Guard to help with the search by using their helicopter but they’ve denied those requests in the last couple of days, saying the case is closed on their end.

For the missing teenager’s family, the search is far from over. His mother only hopes the rest of the community will help bring her son home.

“We are sad and desperate and we don’t know how to recover the body, his remains,” said Idalia Hernandez. “For us to close this pain that we have is very difficult.”

While the U.S. Coast Guard may have called off its search, others have taken to the waters in hopes of helping. The Hernandez family says several people have volunteered their time and resources to help in their efforts. For that, they are grateful.

“If they see something, they can help us a little in the search or just communicate so that the authorities or some organizations can help us,” said Idalia Hernandez.

