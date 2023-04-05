Fairmont man arrested after leading police in 16-mile chase in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday after receiving a notification from Flock Safety ALPR cameras he was driving a stolen vehicle on East Broad Street.

The notification came in around 12:56 p.m., and officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and verify through the NCIC database that it had been reported stolen.

Police chased the vehicle for 14 miles to the White Oak area after the car failed to stop for blue lights, and it struck a set of stop sticks that a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed.

The car was able to travel another two miles when the front right tire ran flat and the car stopped after running off the road. The driver, 36-year-old Thomas Javie Kinlaw III of Fairmont, then ran into the nearby woods and was arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinlaw has been charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and numerous other unspecified traffic offenses. He was also served with outstanding warrants in New Hanover County for felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and in Robeson County for a felony probation violation.

He received a secured bond for $120,000.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.