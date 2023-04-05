Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Elizabethtown police, fire departments to host Kids Appreciation Day event

(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department, along with the Elizabethtown Fire Department, plan to host a Kids Appreciation Day event on Saturday, May 13.

According to the announcement, the public event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Elizabethtown Town Hall at 805 W Broad St.

“Come join in on the fun! We will have great food, snacks, games, face painting, bounce houses, a bicycle giveaway, and more!” stated the event announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Oak Island Water Rescue
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island
Jeremy Lane
Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher

Latest News

PCU customers located east of I-40 in Rocky Point along and adjacent to NC 210 as well as all...
Pender Co. Utilities issues water shortage plan with irrigation restrictions
The New Hanover County Board of Education
New Hanover Co. Board of Education to hold town hall meeting for public input
600 Castle Street in Wilmington, North Carolina
Curated on Castle Vintage Market set for Saturday
WILMA is a lifestyle magazine in the Cape Fear area that has hit a milestone this year.
WILMA magazine celebrates 20 years