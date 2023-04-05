Elizabethtown police, fire departments to host Kids Appreciation Day event

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department, along with the Elizabethtown Fire Department, plan to host a Kids Appreciation Day event on Saturday, May 13.

According to the announcement, the public event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Elizabethtown Town Hall at 805 W Broad St.

“Come join in on the fun! We will have great food, snacks, games, face painting, bounce houses, a bicycle giveaway, and more!” stated the event announcement.

