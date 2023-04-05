Elizabethtown airport to to offer flight instruction under new operator

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Sovereign Aerospace is set to expand operations and assume duties as the fixed base operator for the Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Airport.

The airport and Elizabethtown Airport and Economic Development Commission made the announcement on Wednesday, April 5. The joint venture also involves the Town of Elizabethtown, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, and Bladen Community College.

Sovereign Aerospace is a Christian, veteran-owned and operated organization that will give flight instruction, do aviation repairs and take on the role of the fixed base operator at the airport. The organization also plans to bring operational expansion projects to the field.

“This is a very exciting venture for Elizabethtown and will have a tremendous impact on our economic development here in Elizabethtown and Bladen County. This is the result of a 6-month joint venture economic initiative led by our incredible staff. It is our hope that it will provide a catalyst for growth in the aviation industry,” said Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell in the announcement.

