Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Elizabethtown airport to to offer flight instruction under new operator

The Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Elizabethtown, North Carolina
The Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Elizabethtown, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Sovereign Aerospace is set to expand operations and assume duties as the fixed base operator for the Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Airport.

The airport and Elizabethtown Airport and Economic Development Commission made the announcement on Wednesday, April 5. The joint venture also involves the Town of Elizabethtown, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, and Bladen Community College.

Sovereign Aerospace is a Christian, veteran-owned and operated organization that will give flight instruction, do aviation repairs and take on the role of the fixed base operator at the airport. The organization also plans to bring operational expansion projects to the field.

“This is a very exciting venture for Elizabethtown and will have a tremendous impact on our economic development here in Elizabethtown and Bladen County. This is the result of a 6-month joint venture economic initiative led by our incredible staff. It is our hope that it will provide a catalyst for growth in the aviation industry,” said Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell in the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Oak Island Water Rescue
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island
Jeremy Lane
Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year

Latest News

Nearly 80 businesses to attend Brunswick Community College Job Fair
David Hernandez’s family is begging for search teams to not give up on finding their son’s...
Family pushes to continue search for missing teen’s body near Fort Fisher
Desmond Jermal Mays (District Attorney's Office)
Wilmington man pleads guilty to charges involving indecent exposure
Cape Fear Cooking: Delicious deviled eggs
Cape Fear Cooking: Delightful deviled eggs