Developers walk back original plans for massive development, moving from 700 to 400 units

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City’s town council members were supposed to hold a public hearing for a proposed 700-unit development on Tuesday but that changed when the developer revised its plans for the property.

For those who live in the Villages at Turtle Creek, serenity is one of the many things that make their corner of Surf City the perfect place for their families.

“We have children that are anywhere from six to 12 years old,” said Heather Blackwell, who lives at the back edge of the neighborhood. “They all walk around on our sidewalks, play in our greenspaces.”

Blackwell says that’s likely why Turtle Creek Ventures wants to expand its neighborhood by adding hundreds more homes. The idea isn’t a welcome one among the 72 homeowners that already live there.

“I think it would change the whole dynamic of what we’ve already established here,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell says she might move if a large development pops up next door. When it comes to her discontent with developers’ plans, she’s not alone.

“The people have been making their concerns to the town council and the planning board, so it’s clear those folks were aware,” said Dale Eisman, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Eisman was one of several who showed up at Tuesday’s meeting ready to make sure their concerns were heard. When the time came, however, it was revealed that the developers’ latest revision didn’t match what the planning board had previously approved.

“The applicant would agree, on the record, that the appeal is moot?” asked a councilman on Tuesday. “There’s no reason to have that appeal since we’re dealing with a substantially modified site plan.”

Previously, the developer had proposed nearly 700 units across less than 200 acres. In the revision, the developer presented on Tuesday, the number of units had changed to only 399 among other changes.

“They removed a wastewater treatment plant,” said Mayor Teresa Batts. “They’re looking at a new entrance, reducing the density. All of those things were a major concern and now they’re seeing that ‘hey, we have to listen.’”

For neighbors in the Villages at Turtle Creek, the change brings a feeling of relief, though they’re still waiting for what’s to come.

Since the developer’s plans have changed, they will go back to present those plans to the planning board before they appear before council members again.

