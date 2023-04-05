Senior Connect
Curated on Castle Vintage Market set for Saturday

600 Castle Street in Wilmington, North Carolina
600 Castle Street in Wilmington, North Carolina
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Curated on Castle Vintage Market is set to be held on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 604 Castle St. near Gravity Records and Luna Café, the market will feature clothes, records, décor and more.

Markets are scheduled to be held on the second Saturday of each month, and the first market of the year was held on March 11.

You can apply to be a vendor via this form and keep up with the latest information on the market’s Instagram page.

