Curated on Castle Vintage Market set for Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Curated on Castle Vintage Market is set to be held on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 604 Castle St. near Gravity Records and Luna Café, the market will feature clothes, records, décor and more.

Markets are scheduled to be held on the second Saturday of each month, and the first market of the year was held on March 11.

You can apply to be a vendor via this form and keep up with the latest information on the market’s Instagram page.

