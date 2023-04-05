Senior Connect
Cash App founder stabbed to death


Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

