Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cardinal Lanes, a legendary bowling alley that’s seen generations line up at the lanes, is closing after nearly five decades. The last pin to fall will happen the first of May.

Ronnie Schnell, the owner, says it was a difficult decision but he was made an offer he could not refuse. Schnell owns the business on Shipyard Blvd., but not the land. The Oleander Group owns the property.

He says he had about four years left on his lease but the land owners negotiated with him to cut ties and says they reached a mutual agreement. Schnell says it’s his understanding that the property he believes includes about 50 acres will be developed. The Oleander Group could not be reached for comment.

Cardinal Lanes first opened in the early 1970′s on the land where Independence Mall now is located. The bowling alley, which was only 12 lanes at the time, was relocated to the Shipyard Blvd. location to make way for mall, which opened in 1979. Schnell says the Shipyard location opened with 24 lanes. Two years later, it expanded to 32 lanes.

Cardinal Lanes has been the scene of several movies. In 2020, crews for the movie Scream 5 filmed scenes there.

Schnell says after nearly 50 years it’s bittersweet closing the family business but adds that he and his wife are ready to hang it up.

The news will not come easy for the generations of people who enjoyed summer kids programs, senior leagues, and all around good times with friends and family. It’s also not easy for the people who work there -- some for many years. The 15 employees were notified on Sunday.

Schnell says all of the equipment will have to be out of the iconic building by the end of June.

