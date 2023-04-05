Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Delightful deviled eggs

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this week’s cape fear cooking, Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy has brought a great spring treat just in time for Easter.

With a crusty loaf of bread and a side salad, deviled eggs can make an easy and fun post-holiday meal.

Ingredients:

  • Hardboiled Eggs: 6, cut in half, separate the yolks from the whites
  • Mayonnaise: ¼ cup
  • Mustard, dry: pinch
  • Cayenne pepper: pinch
  • Garlic powder: pinch
  • Onion powder: pinch
  • Paprika: to garnish
  • Assorted Toppings
    • Such as bacon bits, everything spice, fresh chives, dry dill, dry tarragon, chili paste, curry powder or whatever else you would like.

Directions:

  • Place the white halves on a plate and reserve
  • Press the 6 yolks through a strainer into a bowl – this makes the filling fluffy
  • Add mayonnaise, mustard, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder to the pressed yolk and mix with a fork
  • Once mixed, spoon the filling into the egg white halves, using two small spoons
  • When the devilled eggs are done, sprinkle them with a little paprika and serve with a selection of toppings for your guests to create their own

