Cape Fear Cooking: Delightful deviled eggs
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this week’s cape fear cooking, Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy has brought a great spring treat just in time for Easter.
With a crusty loaf of bread and a side salad, deviled eggs can make an easy and fun post-holiday meal.
Ingredients:
- Hardboiled Eggs: 6, cut in half, separate the yolks from the whites
- Mayonnaise: ¼ cup
- Mustard, dry: pinch
- Cayenne pepper: pinch
- Garlic powder: pinch
- Onion powder: pinch
- Paprika: to garnish
- Assorted Toppings
- Such as bacon bits, everything spice, fresh chives, dry dill, dry tarragon, chili paste, curry powder or whatever else you would like.
Directions:
- Place the white halves on a plate and reserve
- Press the 6 yolks through a strainer into a bowl – this makes the filling fluffy
- Add mayonnaise, mustard, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder to the pressed yolk and mix with a fork
- Once mixed, spoon the filling into the egg white halves, using two small spoons
- When the devilled eggs are done, sprinkle them with a little paprika and serve with a selection of toppings for your guests to create their own
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.