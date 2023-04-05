Cape Fear Cooking: Delightful deviled eggs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this week’s cape fear cooking, Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy has brought a great spring treat just in time for Easter.

With a crusty loaf of bread and a side salad, deviled eggs can make an easy and fun post-holiday meal.

Ingredients:

Hardboiled Eggs: 6, cut in half, separate the yolks from the whites

Mayonnaise: ¼ cup

Mustard, dry: pinch

Cayenne pepper: pinch

Garlic powder: pinch

Onion powder: pinch

Paprika: to garnish

Assorted Toppings Such as bacon bits, everything spice, fresh chives, dry dill, dry tarragon, chili paste, curry powder or whatever else you would like.



Directions:

Place the white halves on a plate and reserve

Press the 6 yolks through a strainer into a bowl – this makes the filling fluffy

Add mayonnaise, mustard, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder to the pressed yolk and mix with a fork

Once mixed, spoon the filling into the egg white halves, using two small spoons

When the devilled eggs are done, sprinkle them with a little paprika and serve with a selection of toppings for your guests to create their own

