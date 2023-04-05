Senior Connect
Bike lanes to be added to over six miles of Ocean Blvd in Holden Beach

Town of Holden Beach
Town of Holden Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Work is set to start later this year on improvements to over six miles of Ocean Boulevard in Holden Beach.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $5.2 million contract to Fayetteville-based Highland Paving Co. last month for the improvements.

The section between Shell Drive and Dunescape Drive will be resurfaced and widened to add marked bike lanes on both sides of the road, according to the NCDOT. That section includes most of the road, only missing about a mile at the less-populated west end.

The NCDOT expects the work to be completed about a year after it begins this fall.

