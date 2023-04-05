Attorneys meet with federal judge to discuss Camp Lejeune Justice Act

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 opened the door for Marines and their families who experienced adverse health impacts as a result of toxic water exposure at the base to sue the government for damages.

A federal judge in Raleigh met with attorneys Wednesday to discuss how the thousands of possible cases will be handled.

“It’s going to become a rocket docket, which is what it needs to do because our clients, because the exposure was so long ago, are up there in age and they can’t wait around for lawyers to dicker around for years and years and years and years,” said Attorney Mikal Watts. “They need their money now and it’s our job to get them a fair resolution.”

Though the act was signed into law in August, none of the claims have been settled thus far. Watts says the judge informed attorneys on both sides that the process needs to move forward quickly.

“We can’t try these cases one at a time for the next 1,900 years,” said Watts. “We have to use data and systems to organize these cases into slots so that people can get meaningful and acceptable settlement offers. As the court says. some of these people are going to want to jump off the litigation train and go on with their lives.”

Kitty Worthington lived with her parents and siblings at Camp Lejeune in the 1960s. Her parents, brother, and sister all died from cancers she believes were caused by exposure to the toxic water at the base. Though she hopes for a victory, Worthington knows it will not bring her family back.

“Of course, I would love to see the monetary settlement. But how do you put a price on life? To me, life is priceless. What’s it going to do? Other than the fact that you’re finally going to get an admission, that yes, we were at fault for this, what else you can get out of it?,” said Worthington.

Mike Partain was born at Camp Lejeune and survived cancer later in life. He says his days in court will not erase years of pain.

“There is no amount of money that the government could compensate me to compensate for what I’ve been through, what my family has been through, because cancer just didn’t affect me, it affects my children, it affected my ex-wife, and there’s really no amount that can compensate that,” Partain said.

Under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, anyone who lived or worked at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987, and later suffered an illness linked to the contamination can file a lawsuit before August 2024.

