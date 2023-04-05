Nearly 80 businesses to attend Brunswick Community College Job Fair

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College and NC Works will host a job fair at the Dinah E. Gore Sports & Aquatics Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The fair is free of charge for anyone looking for new full-time and part-time jobs, or people looking for talent to fill positions at their business. Nearly 80 employers from the county and surrounding areas will attend, including those in hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food service, banking, staffing, military, education, small business, law enforcement and first responders, will be attending the fair.

Job seekers and employers can also partake in free workshops, such as Resume Revamp, Vocational Rehabilitation and NC Works Employer Grant Opportunities. Mobile units from NC works, including a veteran bus, will be on the site. Free headshots from a professional photographer will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees can enter a raffle to win an iPad Mini, tickets to shows at Odell Williamson Auditorium, day passes for the Sports & Aquatics Complex, a workforce development course scholarship, and vouchers for services at the Cosmetology student spa.

Employers must reserve exhibition space by April 14.

For more information and to register to attend or exhibit, visit here or contact Felicia Elkins at her email or (910) 755-7339.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.