Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old in Robeson County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been arrested Tuesday in Robeson County following an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old Lumberton teenager.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies: 16-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two 15-year-old teens were taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Triston Chavis.

Chavis was found dead on March 25 after deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Sonya Drive in Maxton.

Both teens now face charges including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

The teens are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Oak Island Water Rescue
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island
Jeremy Lane
Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher

Latest News

Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
NHC School Board discusses proposed book review committee, traffic safety improvements
Surf City’s town council members were supposed to hold a public hearing for a proposed 700-unit...
Developers walk back original plans for massive development, moving from 700 to 400 units