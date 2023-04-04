Wave Transit to offer free rides on Earth Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 with free rides all day.

Rides will be free for the fixed-route bus, RideMICRO and Dial-A-Ride Transportation services.

“Using public transportation, even for one day, makes a positive impact on the environment by reducing the amount of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere. Participating residents will help reduce greenhouse gas and improve air quality locally. Wave Transit is focused on sustainability, utilizing an all-CNG low emissions fleet, and operating LEED Certified facilities,” states an announcement from Wave Transit.

You can find the full schedule on the Wave Transit website or by calling 910-343-0106.

