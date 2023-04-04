Senior Connect
Venues to host over 50 local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest on April 15

Alt-Zalea Fest 2023 flyer
Alt-Zalea Fest 2023 flyer(Alt-Zalea Fest)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several venues will host a variety of local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest 2023 on Saturday, April 15.

The volunteer music festival will feature 51 acts across 8 venues in the downtown Wilmington area from noon to 8 p.m. The event is free, but the organizers encourage people to tip the musicians if they would like.

Bottega:

  • Noon - Just Yesterday
  • 1 p.m. - Busted Radio
  • 2 p.m. - Terrestrial Animal
  • 3 p.m. - Strange Raven
  • 4 p.m. - Steven Chops Wood
  • 5 p.m. - Sean & Her Dilemma (Solo)
  • 6 p.m. - Infinity Fortress
  • 7 p.m. - The Explainers

Flytrap Brewing:

  • Noon - Frankly Rich
  • 1 p.m. - Josh Youse
  • 2 p.m. - Sarah Brown
  • 3 p.m. - Emily Burdette
  • 4 p.m. - Billy Cardine and Carolinaloha

Palate:

  • Noon - Dick LaRocca
  • 1 p.m. - Three Chord Cory
  • 2 p.m. - Jim Ashley
  • 3 p.m. - Terry Childers
  • 4 p.m. - Vicki Burton and Joanna Davis
  • 5 p.m. - Olivia Gillespie
  • 6 p.m. - Patrick Carr
  • 7 p.m. - Jeff Gover

Brooklyn Cafe

  • Noon - Sky Parlor
  • 1 p.m. - John Hussmann
  • 2 p.m. - The WEJ
  • 3 p.m. - The Blarney Brogues
  • 4 p.m. - Rthbndr
  • 5 p.m. - Medicine Sound

Three 10:

  • Noon - Mary Katherine Clewis
  • 1 p.m. - Amy Starr Allen
  • 2 p.m. - Annie McLelland
  • 3 p.m. - Soul-R Fusion
  • 4 p.m. - Perry Smith
  • 5 p.m. - Ondamor
  • 6 p.m. - Lindsey Pasko

Kitchen Sink:

  • Noon - Roger Davis
  • 1 p.m. - Nathan Gerry
  • 2 p.m. - Ed Pickett
  • 3 p.m. - Jimmy Moore
  • 4 p.m. - Anna Kareiva
  • 5 p.m. - Emma Nelson
  • 6 p.m. - Ashley Hill

Edward Teach:

  • Noon - Ebb and Flow
  • 1 p.m. - Shawny Covers
  • 2 p.m. - Echoes of Heroes (Duo)
  • 3 p.m. - The Right Reverend Richardson
  • 4 p.m. - Michael Daughtry
  • 5 p.m. - Matt & Rae
  • 6 p.m. - Ella & Noah

Goat & Compass:

  • 3 p.m. - Jesse Stockton
  • 4 p.m. - Lilly Stanley
  • 5 p.m. - Final Warning

