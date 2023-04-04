Venues to host over 50 local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest on April 15
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several venues will host a variety of local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest 2023 on Saturday, April 15.
The volunteer music festival will feature 51 acts across 8 venues in the downtown Wilmington area from noon to 8 p.m. The event is free, but the organizers encourage people to tip the musicians if they would like.
Bottega:
- Noon - Just Yesterday
- 1 p.m. - Busted Radio
- 2 p.m. - Terrestrial Animal
- 3 p.m. - Strange Raven
- 4 p.m. - Steven Chops Wood
- 5 p.m. - Sean & Her Dilemma (Solo)
- 6 p.m. - Infinity Fortress
- 7 p.m. - The Explainers
Flytrap Brewing:
- Noon - Frankly Rich
- 1 p.m. - Josh Youse
- 2 p.m. - Sarah Brown
- 3 p.m. - Emily Burdette
- 4 p.m. - Billy Cardine and Carolinaloha
Palate:
- Noon - Dick LaRocca
- 1 p.m. - Three Chord Cory
- 2 p.m. - Jim Ashley
- 3 p.m. - Terry Childers
- 4 p.m. - Vicki Burton and Joanna Davis
- 5 p.m. - Olivia Gillespie
- 6 p.m. - Patrick Carr
- 7 p.m. - Jeff Gover
Brooklyn Cafe
- Noon - Sky Parlor
- 1 p.m. - John Hussmann
- 2 p.m. - The WEJ
- 3 p.m. - The Blarney Brogues
- 4 p.m. - Rthbndr
- 5 p.m. - Medicine Sound
Three 10:
- Noon - Mary Katherine Clewis
- 1 p.m. - Amy Starr Allen
- 2 p.m. - Annie McLelland
- 3 p.m. - Soul-R Fusion
- 4 p.m. - Perry Smith
- 5 p.m. - Ondamor
- 6 p.m. - Lindsey Pasko
Kitchen Sink:
- Noon - Roger Davis
- 1 p.m. - Nathan Gerry
- 2 p.m. - Ed Pickett
- 3 p.m. - Jimmy Moore
- 4 p.m. - Anna Kareiva
- 5 p.m. - Emma Nelson
- 6 p.m. - Ashley Hill
Edward Teach:
- Noon - Ebb and Flow
- 1 p.m. - Shawny Covers
- 2 p.m. - Echoes of Heroes (Duo)
- 3 p.m. - The Right Reverend Richardson
- 4 p.m. - Michael Daughtry
- 5 p.m. - Matt & Rae
- 6 p.m. - Ella & Noah
Goat & Compass:
- 3 p.m. - Jesse Stockton
- 4 p.m. - Lilly Stanley
- 5 p.m. - Final Warning
