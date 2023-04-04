Venues to host over 50 local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest on April 15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several venues will host a variety of local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest 2023 on Saturday, April 15.

The volunteer music festival will feature 51 acts across 8 venues in the downtown Wilmington area from noon to 8 p.m. The event is free, but the organizers encourage people to tip the musicians if they would like.

Bottega:

Noon - Just Yesterday

1 p.m. - Busted Radio

2 p.m. - Terrestrial Animal

3 p.m. - Strange Raven

4 p.m. - Steven Chops Wood

5 p.m. - Sean & Her Dilemma (Solo)

6 p.m. - Infinity Fortress

7 p.m. - The Explainers

Flytrap Brewing:

Noon - Frankly Rich

1 p.m. - Josh Youse

2 p.m. - Sarah Brown

3 p.m. - Emily Burdette

4 p.m. - Billy Cardine and Carolinaloha

Palate:

Noon - Dick LaRocca

1 p.m. - Three Chord Cory

2 p.m. - Jim Ashley

3 p.m. - Terry Childers

4 p.m. - Vicki Burton and Joanna Davis

5 p.m. - Olivia Gillespie

6 p.m. - Patrick Carr

7 p.m. - Jeff Gover

Brooklyn Cafe

Noon - Sky Parlor

1 p.m. - John Hussmann

2 p.m. - The WEJ

3 p.m. - The Blarney Brogues

4 p.m. - Rthbndr

5 p.m. - Medicine Sound

Three 10:

Noon - Mary Katherine Clewis

1 p.m. - Amy Starr Allen

2 p.m. - Annie McLelland

3 p.m. - Soul-R Fusion

4 p.m. - Perry Smith

5 p.m. - Ondamor

6 p.m. - Lindsey Pasko

Kitchen Sink:

Noon - Roger Davis

1 p.m. - Nathan Gerry

2 p.m. - Ed Pickett

3 p.m. - Jimmy Moore

4 p.m. - Anna Kareiva

5 p.m. - Emma Nelson

6 p.m. - Ashley Hill

Edward Teach:

Noon - Ebb and Flow

1 p.m. - Shawny Covers

2 p.m. - Echoes of Heroes (Duo)

3 p.m. - The Right Reverend Richardson

4 p.m. - Michael Daughtry

5 p.m. - Matt & Rae

6 p.m. - Ella & Noah

Goat & Compass:

3 p.m. - Jesse Stockton

4 p.m. - Lilly Stanley

5 p.m. - Final Warning

