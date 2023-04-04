Prosecution: Horry County father, son killed over inheritance money

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The prosecution and defense presented opening statements Tuesday morning in the trial for a man accused of murdering a father and son in 2018.

Police arrested Randy Grainger, 53, in 2020 in connection to the deaths of Robert and Robbie Ford, both of who were found shot to death in the front yard of their home in the Conway area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Two other people were arrested in the case, Samantha Rabon, who was the daughter and half sister of the victims, and Theresa Martin.

According to the arrest warrants, Rabon, who is also charged with murder in the case, solicited Grainger to kill the father and son, while Martin was accused of conspiring with the two in the shooting deaths.

Samantha Rabon, Theresa Martin (Source: JRLDC)

During opening statements, the prosecution said the motive behind the homicides was inheritance money.

The prosecution added that Martin has already pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the case and will be testifying. Prosecutors said Martin was the one who introduced Rabon to Grainger.

“She’s on the porch long enough to hear Samantha Ford Rabon say to Randy Grainger, ‘I need my father and my brother taken care of. It has to be done before he goes to school so I can inherit everything,” said prosecutor Mary-Ellen Walter.

Walter added that Martin also dropped Grainger off at the Fords’ home before the deadly shootings.

Grainger is also accused of taking the victim’s SUV and trying to burn it. According to the prosecution, DNA from cigarette butts and a hat connect Grainger to where the SUV was found. They also said Grainger’s cellphone pinged to the site where the car was burned and abandoned.

Meanwhile, the defense told the jury that there are missing pieces to the series of events in the case, and claimed the prosecution is taking the easy way out.

“That puzzle is missing more pieces than I can count. That puzzle is put together with a faulty picture. That puzzle is being depicted, being drawn by a woman who Ms. Walter admitted pled guilty to a crime for her involvement in a higher scheme,” defense attorney Martin Spratlin said.

The defense added that they believe Martin will lie to save herself.

Following opening statements, the prosecution called several law enforcement witnesses to the stand who talked about the DNA found at the scene of the burned out SUV.

One State Law Enforcement Division agent talked about the cigarette butts found with Grainger’s DNA.

When the defense cross-examined the agent, the attorney brought up the possibility that the cigarette butts could have been placed there by another person.

Grainger also faces charges including third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with the intent to deprive after he allegedly attempted to burn the victim’s vehicle.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.