Peanut company to invest $17 million in Elizabethtown facility

The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Severn Peanut Company will create 44 jobs and will invest $17 million to upgrade its facility in Elizabethtown to produce peanut butter.

“Severn Peanut Company in Elizabethtown continues to create good jobs which spotlights our world class farmers and diverse workforce which help make North Carolina the best state to do business,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We know agriculture is the heart and soul of our economy.”

Severn Peanut, which has been headquartered in North Carolina for more than 75 years, shells and processes peanuts for growers and retailers. Severn will upgrade its equipment and renovate the Elizabethtown facility to produce bulk peanut butter.

“We are grateful for the continued support we have received from local and state officials who have been integral in moving the project forward,” said Dallas Barnes, president & CEO of Meherrin, the parent company of Severn Peanut. “We are excited about the opportunities this project will create for our customers as well as current and future team members, here in the state we call home.”

According to a news release, the overall average annual wage is $41,984 for the news positions.

“These new jobs will have a potential annual payroll impact of more than $1.8 million for the community,” the news release states.

