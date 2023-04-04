Senior Connect
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island

Emergency personnel were alerted at approximately 8:16 p.m. on April 1 of a person believed to be lost in the ocean.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue has released details concerning a Saturday incident that took place in the waters near Sheep Island.

According to the release, emergency personnel were alerted at approximately 8:16 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, of a person believed to be lost in the ocean. Updated information, however, revealed that the individual was in the Eastern Channel near Sheep Island.

“OIWR responded with Boat 4490, Boat 4492 and 11 team members. We launched both boats at the Blue Water Point boat ramp and responded to the location of the victim,” states the release from Oak Island Water Rescue. “OIFD had arrived at the Kings Lynn Dr. parking area and using spot lights, visually located the person in distress 200 yards away on a sandbar near Sheep Island.”

With assistance from the Oak Island Fire Department spotlights and using night vision optics, OIWR members of boat 4492 were able to reach the stranded individual. They were transported to Kings Lynn Drive, where an ambulance was waiting.

“This rescue highlighted the excellent interagency coordination that regularly occurs between the local public safety agencies. Numerous other agencies had additional boats that could have responded if needed,” OIWR added. “17 mph winds, darkness, a falling tide, and white cap seas created challenging boating conditions. When you see us out practicing in rough weather, you understand why.”

