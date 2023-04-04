N.C. receives $179.9 million federal grant for drinking water infrastructure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina has been awarded a $179.9 million federal grant for water infrastructure upgrades as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This funding will provide more safe and clean drinking water for North Carolinians by investing in necessary water infrastructure improvements across our great state,” said Senator Thom Tillis in an announcement on Tuesday, April 4. “I am proud to have supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this investment possible.”

The grant is from the fiscal year 2023 allotment of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund based on the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment results. Across the country, about $7.1 billion was allotted for this fiscal year.

