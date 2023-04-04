Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

N.C. receives $179.9 million federal grant for drinking water infrastructure

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Sweeney Water Treatment Plant(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina has been awarded a $179.9 million federal grant for water infrastructure upgrades as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This funding will provide more safe and clean drinking water for North Carolinians by investing in necessary water infrastructure improvements across our great state,” said Senator Thom Tillis in an announcement on Tuesday, April 4. “I am proud to have supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this investment possible.”

The grant is from the fiscal year 2023 allotment of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund based on the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment results. Across the country, about $7.1 billion was allotted for this fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations for book, bubble and tea project
Campbell Oil is facing a lawsuit from the federal government over allegedly violating aviation...
Federal government suing Elizabethtown company over alleged aircraft safety violations
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years