N.C. Blueberry Festival to be held this summer

North Carolina Blueberry Festival(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The 20th annual North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be held from June 16-17 on and around Burgaw’s Historic Courthouse Square.

Concerts, vendors and other kick-off events will begin on Friday, June 16, from 3 to 10 p.m. before the main events on Saturday.

“The event is free to attend and features an array of attractions including over 100 artisan vendors, fresh, local blueberries for sale, children’s activities, beer and wine, delicious food, and live music from well-loved beach music bands like Band of Oz, The Embers, and more! The festival also offers opportunities to participate in a wide range of events from a recipe contest and BBQ cook-off to a 5K race and car and truck show,” states a release from the festival.

The Pender Arts Council is also working with the festival this year to host an art exhibit before and during the festival to commemorate local legend Ivey Hayes and other contributing artists.

“Proceeds from the festival are used to provide educational scholarships to students residing in the blueberry-producing counties of Bladen, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender, and Sampson. Further, proceeds are utilized to support academic and sports-related school programs, medical clinics in schools, and other local charitable efforts including Meals on Wheels,” states the release.

