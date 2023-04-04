Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mat Kearney to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Mat Kearney is set to bring the Acoustic Trio Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on July 8
Mat Kearney is set to bring the Acoustic Trio Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on July 8(Live Nation, Mat Kearney)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mat Kearney will bring The Acoustic Trio Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. Live Nation is also selling concert tickets for GLA at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Live Nation presale code is “VINYL”.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Kearney’s most recent album release was 2021′s January Flower (Deluxe), and he has toured with John Mayer, Sheryl Crow and NEEDTOBREATHE.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Power is out from Market St. to Station Road and Gordon Road to Military Cutoff Road.
Power outage reported in area of Market St., Gordon Road following crash

Latest News

The Wilson Center
CFCC to host free orchestra, chorus concert for the public
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Nation speaks to city council on in-person ticket sales, new vendors at certain shows
Thalian Hall
WECT interviews Tim McGraw Tribute ‘Vegas McGraw’
“The timeless sound of Tim McGraw proves appealing to audiences of all ages, bringing back...
Tim McGraw Tribute ‘Vegas McGraw’ to perform at Thalian Hall