Mat Kearney to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mat Kearney will bring The Acoustic Trio Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. Live Nation is also selling concert tickets for GLA at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Live Nation presale code is “VINYL”.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Kearney’s most recent album release was 2021′s January Flower (Deluxe), and he has toured with John Mayer, Sheryl Crow and NEEDTOBREATHE.

