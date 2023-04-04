Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after an alleged drug transaction on Monday, April 3.

According to the WPD, police units attempted to stop a man involved in an active drug transaction and took 34-year-old Jeremy Lane into custody after a brief pursuit on foot. The WPD says that officers also recovered a firearm.

Lane is being held at the county jail without bound and has been charged with:

Possession of Firearm by a Felon,

Possession of Cocaine,

Possession of Heroin,

Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance,

Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun,

PWIMSD Cocaine,

PWIMSD Heroin,

RDO,

Parole Violation,

Possession within 1000 Feet of a School

