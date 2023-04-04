Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after an alleged drug transaction on Monday, April 3.
According to the WPD, police units attempted to stop a man involved in an active drug transaction and took 34-year-old Jeremy Lane into custody after a brief pursuit on foot. The WPD says that officers also recovered a firearm.
Lane is being held at the county jail without bound and has been charged with:
- Possession of Firearm by a Felon,
- Possession of Cocaine,
- Possession of Heroin,
- Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance,
- Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun,
- PWIMSD Cocaine,
- PWIMSD Heroin,
- RDO,
- Parole Violation,
- Possession within 1000 Feet of a School
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.