Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction

Jeremy Lane
Jeremy Lane(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after an alleged drug transaction on Monday, April 3.

According to the WPD, police units attempted to stop a man involved in an active drug transaction and took 34-year-old Jeremy Lane into custody after a brief pursuit on foot. The WPD says that officers also recovered a firearm.

Lane is being held at the county jail without bound and has been charged with:

  • Possession of Firearm by a Felon,
  • Possession of Cocaine,
  • Possession of Heroin,
  • Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance,
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun,
  • PWIMSD Cocaine,
  • PWIMSD Heroin,
  • RDO,
  • Parole Violation,
  • Possession within 1000 Feet of a School

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Latest News

Wall Blessing for The Barrette Family
Habitat for Humanity holds wall blessing for Brunswick Co. family’s home
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations for book, bubble and tea project
Campbell Oil is facing a lawsuit from the federal government over allegedly violating aviation...
Federal government suing Elizabethtown company over alleged aircraft safety violations
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson