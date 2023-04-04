Senior Connect
Maides Park hosts community meetup to discuss available health and wellness resources

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A discussion of free and low-cost health and wellness resources was the focus of a community meetup at Maides Park on Monday, April 3.

Organizers arranged the community meetup to educate participants on community-based resources. About a dozen people arrived at the meetup, and organizers say they are thrilled that anyone in the community wants to learn about available free resources.

“You get to meet some of the people who are resources, there are going to be guest speakers at every single one. They’ll provide information, they’ll provide details, so it’s mainly a hands-on program that people can engage in,” Isaiah Lubbe, a Maides Park recreation supervisor, said.

A community meeting will occur each month on the first Monday of the month until August. Each meetup will feature a guest speaker ready to answer questions from the public.

“Everything from substance abuse and treatment resources parental involvement and gang violence to caring for a senior member of the family, so we go from A to Z literally and figuratively,” Lubben said.

