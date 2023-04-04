‘Light the Lake Walk for Child Abuse Prevention’ to be held in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina announced that the ninth annual “Light the Lake Walk for Child Abuse Prevention” is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the announcement, the event, organized in collaboration with Pinwheels for Prevention, will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Lake Waccamaw.

The one-mile walk will begin on Flemington Drive, turn onto Lake Shore Drive and then head back to the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina campus via Cameron and Church streets.

“We feel it’s so important to bring awareness to the prevalence of child abuse,” said Donna Yalch, chief community-based services officer for BGHNC. “It happens in every community, often within family families you wouldn’t expect. We can all take on the responsibility of looking for the signs and informing ourselves on ways we can prevent it from happening.”

The two organizations host the walk each year in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The BGHNC stated that many of the children who utilize their services have experienced some form of abuse.

“It’s our hope that the community will join us for this free event,” said Marc Murphy, president/CEO of BGHNC. “April is such an important month for child welfare, and we love providing opportunities for the public to visit our campus and learn more about the work we’re doing.”

Light refreshments will be served following the walk. For more information about this event, please contact Jill Courtwright at (910) 646-3083 or by email at jill.courtwright@bghnc.org.

