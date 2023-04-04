Senior Connect
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Keller Williams' Grateful Grass to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass will perform a concert with The Hillbenders on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Live Nation presale code is “VINYL”.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Grateful Grass is a band that loosely interprets Grateful Dead songs in a bluegrass style.

