Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, G.A. (WECT) - Police in Chatham County, Ga., released information on Tuesday, April 4 concerning human remains that were discovered in January.

Following an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities have positively identified them as belonging to 27-year-old KC Lee Johnson, who was reported missing by the Wilmington Police Department on Friday, January 13.

Previous story: Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman

According to the release, the remains were found on the banks of the Savannah River on Wednesday, January 18.

The Wilmington Police Department released the following statement:

“The Wilmington Police Department in conjunction with the Chatham County Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that remains found on the banks of the Savannah River on January 18th are those of KC Lee Johnson. Our condolences go out to Johnson’s family during this difficult time. The investigation continues and we are unable to make further comment at this time.”

Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death

Arrest warrants indicate man charged with murder of KC Johnson threatened her with a hammer
William Hicks

William Hicks has been charged in the murder of Johnson. He has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft.

