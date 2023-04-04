Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson

CHATHAM COUNTY, G.A. (WECT) - Police in Chatham County, Ga., released information on Tuesday, April 4 concerning human remains that were discovered in January.

Following an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities have positively identified them as belonging to 27-year-old KC Lee Johnson, who was reported missing by the Wilmington Police Department on Friday, January 13.

According to the release, the remains were found on the banks of the Savannah River on Wednesday, January 18.

The Wilmington Police Department released the following statement:

“The Wilmington Police Department in conjunction with the Chatham County Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that remains found on the banks of the Savannah River on January 18th are those of KC Lee Johnson. Our condolences go out to Johnson’s family during this difficult time. The investigation continues and we are unable to make further comment at this time.”

William Hicks has been charged in the murder of Johnson. He has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft.

