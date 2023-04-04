Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
MGN
None injured in crash involving Wilmington Fire Department truck

Latest News

FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, reports say
FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment