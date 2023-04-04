Senior Connect
Habitat for Humanity holds wall blessing for Brunswick Co. family’s home

Wall Blessing for The Barrette Family
Wall Blessing for The Barrette Family(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity held a wall blessing on Tuesday, April 4, for the Barette Family’s house, which is set to be completed in the summer.

The future homeowner, Melissa, and her children are currently living with her aunt and uncle. They say they are ready for their own home.

Well-wishes, positive vibes and religious sayings are written on the walls of the house.

Since being founded in 1993, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has built 78 homes in the county, providing homeownership for families by working with partner families who need affordable housing, are willing to partner and can pay an affordable mortgage.

