Get Fit with 6: April challenge

By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we are trying something we haven’t tried before: long resistance bands.

These bands are are a little longer and thicker than other bands. There are three exercises working your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

For all three exercises you will be standing with your feet shoulder length apart and inside the bands. These will be in time increments.

Squat twists

- Pull bands up around the outside of your arms just below your shoulders

- Squat, come up and twist to one side then repeat on the other side

Side to side walks (low squat)

- Same stance with the bands

- Walk to the side for five steps, then the other side for five steps

- Keep your stance wide

Front and back walks (low squat)

- Same stance with the bands

- Walk one foot backwards then alternate for five steps

Calendar for the Get Fit with 6: April challenge
Calendar for the Get Fit with 6: April challenge(WECT)

