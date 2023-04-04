Forever Family: Meet Siah

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet 7-year-old Siah.

“He is a boy’s boy,” said Child Advocate Duchelot Pierre. “He likes to run outside, and he likes sports. He is currently doing judo. Siah is energy.”

He also likes playing soccer and his favorite position to play is goalie.

Siah also enjoys reading!

“My favorite subject is the library. I read Dog Man and Captain Underpants,” he said. “My teacher would say that I would be good at math.”

And he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up!

“When I grow up, I would love to be a police officer,” Siah said. “Yeah, I would like to fight crime.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.