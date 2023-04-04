First Alert Forecast: midweek warmth, holiday chill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with balmy breezes. Through Thursday, expect daily high temperatures in the 80s on the mainland and at least deep 70s for the beaches and barrier islands. Nights will stay mild with 60s through this period, but keep your jacket on standby...

A dreary cold front still appears likely to slog through the Cape Fear Region by Friday or, at the latest, Friday night. Thanks to this front, temperatures ought to operate mainly in the cool 50s over Easter weekend. Chilly 40s are an option for some dayparts and daily readings will likely crest no higher than the 60s.

Rain chances mix in your seven-day forecast, too: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

