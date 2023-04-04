Senior Connect
Federal government suing Elizabethtown company over alleged aircraft safety violations

Campbell Oil is facing a lawsuit from the federal government over allegedly violating aviation...
Campbell Oil is facing a lawsuit from the federal government over allegedly violating aviation safety regulations.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A local business is facing a lawsuit from the federal government after allegedly failing to comply with federal aviation regulations.

The federal government is suing Elizabethtown-based Campbell Oil, which operates Executive Air Services, for allegedly engaging “in a fraudulent scheme to evade Aviation Act and FAR safety and operational regulations,” according to the lawsuit filed last month.

The lawsuit alleges Campbell Oil attempted to avoid regulations by renting out its three private jets under what the federal government describes as a “sham ‘dry lease.’” The company allegedly attempted to hand over operational control of the aircrafts to its renters.

According to the lawsuit, Campbell Oil maintained operational control of the aircrafts when renting them out because it assigned pilots, maintained insurance and maintenance, and more.

The company was allegedly out of compliance with several federal aviation regulations because of that, according to the lawsuit. Those allegations include failing to have proper certification and failing to provide its pilot with certain written and oral tests, competency tests, and other trainings required by the FAA.

Campbell Oil is owned and operated by the family of Elizabethtown Mayor, Sylvia Campbell – her husband Mac was a longtime owner and son Brian is currently the CEO and is named in the lawsuit.

The company owns and operates several Minuteman Food Mart gas stations around the region.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Campbell Oil said the company is committed to complying with federal regulations and has attempted to be fully transparent with the FAA about its leases.

“We had numerous conversations and meetings with FAA officials over the years regarding the validity of these leases, operation of aircrafts under the leases, and our compliance with all regulations. We also requested guidance on our operations from the FAA. We never received a single objection from the FAA on these leases, nor did we receive any indication that the leasing activities were in any way improper,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

