Ex-Smithfield officer, current Johnston County School Board member facing several charges, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - A former Smithfield police officer and current member of the Johnston County Board of Education was indicted on several charges Monday, according to the Johnston County District Attorney.

Ronald Johnson, who was fired from Smithfield police last fall, is charged with one count of extortion, one count of felony obstruction of justice, and three counts of willfully failing to discharge duties, according to a news release from District Attorney Susan Doyle.

Smithfield police fired Johnston in mid-October 2022 after he was placed on administrative leave in July and an internal investigation was launched.

In October 2022, Johnson admitted to sending inappropriate texts of a sexual nature about a female school employee, officials said.

Monday’s charges came after “an intensive, lengthy investigation,” Doyle said in the news release.

She added that she could potentially be a witness in the case and the charges were handled by the Special Prosecution Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Johnson is expected to appear in Johnston County Superior Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m., Doyle said.

