Cooper orders flags lowered to honor West Carteret H.S. grad killed
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags are being lowered across the state to honor a servicemember from Eastern Carolina who died last week.
Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore was one of nine Army soldiers who died when two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise near Fort Campbell. He was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School.
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities to be half-staff until sunset on Thursday. A news release said others are encouraged to join the state in lowering their flags as well to honor Gore.
