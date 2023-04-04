Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations for book, bubble and tea project

Jessica Field would like tp buy a book and bubble tea for her students and to celebrate her student teacher who is leaving at the end of April
Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Holly Shelter Middle School is hoping to make learning appealing and appetizing. Jessica Field is asking for a book and some bubble tea, also known as pearl milk tea. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. She also wants to celebrate her student teacher who will be leaving on April 28.

“Help us celebrate the end of Miss S’ student teaching in my classroom this year,” Field says on her Donors Choose page. “We’ll be working on book reports during the week before and presenting on Miss S’ last day. Miss S loves bubble tea and the reports are all shaped like a cup of tea with important information in each bubble. We’d like to celebrate her, the students, and our hard work together. The popping bubbles fruit cups (and spoons)will help fuel our appetites for more knowledge and remind up to clap as we use speaking and listening skills.”

Ms. Field needs $195 to buy the book and bubble tea. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the items and have them delivered to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Latest News

Campbell Oil is facing a lawsuit from the federal government over allegedly violating aviation...
Federal government suing Elizabethtown company over alleged aircraft safety violations
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
N.C. receives $179.9 million federal grant for drinking water infrastructure
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years