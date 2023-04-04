COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations for book, bubble and tea project

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Holly Shelter Middle School is hoping to make learning appealing and appetizing. Jessica Field is asking for a book and some bubble tea, also known as pearl milk tea. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. She also wants to celebrate her student teacher who will be leaving on April 28.

“Help us celebrate the end of Miss S’ student teaching in my classroom this year,” Field says on her Donors Choose page. “We’ll be working on book reports during the week before and presenting on Miss S’ last day. Miss S loves bubble tea and the reports are all shaped like a cup of tea with important information in each bubble. We’d like to celebrate her, the students, and our hard work together. The popping bubbles fruit cups (and spoons)will help fuel our appetites for more knowledge and remind up to clap as we use speaking and listening skills.”

Ms. Field needs $195 to buy the book and bubble tea. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the items and have them delivered to the school.

