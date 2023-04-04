Comedy showcase to support Marty Lyons Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A comedy showcase supporting the Marty Lyons Foundation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room.

The event will feature five comedians - Brad Allred, Timmy Sherrill, Nancy Witter, Steve Melia and Steve Marcinowski.

Tickets are $20 (plus fees) in advance and $25 (cash only) at the door on the day of the show.

Tickets can be purchased here.

“Marty Lyons, with the help and encouragement of the first volunteers, established the Marty Lyons Foundation,” a news release states. “The goal was to make critically ill children who were in unimaginable and unfortunate battles with their health to feel as special as he felt playing for the NY Jets in the NFL. Since it was established, the Foundation has continued to grant wishes that have immeasurably enriched the lives of children and brought an equal measure of welcomed comfort and cheer to their families and caregivers.”

“Wishes made possible by the Foundation and its sponsors have ranged from Disney vacations, cruises, concert tickets or Broadway shows, to meeting sports heroes, the fun of a shopping spree, to room makeovers or the critical gift of special medical beds or other medical equipment. The Foundation’s full focus is on helping make wishes a reality for children at a time when they are experiencing profoundly challenging medical issues. Thanks to the shared vision and generous endorsement of their supporters and sponsors, the Foundation is inspired in their work every day to give children the opportunity to dream which helps alleviate stress for them and in turn, their loved ones.”

