CFCC to host free orchestra, chorus concert for the public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that a free orchestra and chorus concert will be held at 7 p.m. on May 2.

Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and will take place at the Wilson Center, located at 703 N 3rd St. in Wilmington.

“We are thrilled to offer this free concert to the public,” said CFCC Arts, Humanities, and Music Program Chair Philip Singleton. “Our orchestra and chorus members have been working diligently to bring a dynamic and engaging performance to the stage.”

The free event will not require tickets for admittance.

“Our commitment to community engagement and the arts is demonstrated through events like this concert, which offers an opportunity for everyone to experience the inspiration of music,” said Jim Morton, president of CFCC.

