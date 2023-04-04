Cape Fear Community College hosting annual plant sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s annual plant sale is being held from Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at CFCC’s North Campus on the NY building grounds off Sidbury Road.

The plants have been cultured and cared for by CFCC students.

“This year’s selection focuses on sustainable and attractive herbaceous flowers. Plants include dahlia, coleus, sweet potato vine, pentas, ornamental peppers, tomatoes, torenia, ice plant, and many more varieties,” said a release from CFCC.

Proceeds will benefit the Landscape Gardening and Horticulture Program.

