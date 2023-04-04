Brunswick Co. announces upcoming ‘Free Clean Up Week’ at landfill

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that the next “Free Clean Up Week” at the landfill will take place April 17-22.

According to the announcement, residents and owners in Brunswick Co. will be able to dispose of all materials, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, free of charge.

“Individuals can dispose of metal, tires, electronics, appliances, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris in their designated area at the landfill during this week. Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency,” stated the county in their release.

The Brunswick County Landfill is located at 172 Landfill Road NE in Bolivia. The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Normal tipping fees will apply for commercial and business vehicles. Those with questions are asked to contact Brunswick County Operation Services at (910) 253-2520 or by email at operationservices@brunswickcountync.gov.

