Beachgoers urged to use caution as search continues for missing swimmer

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As spring breakers set their eyes on the beachfront, leaders are begging them to take caution as search teams continue looking for a teenager who went missing over the weekend.

“There are some dangers in the surf zone -- not just rip currents, although that’s a top priority,” said Jason Howard, a park ranger at the Fort Fisher Recreation Area. “There are also marine animals. Also, keep in mind the weather.”

High winds made for dangerous waves on Saturday. That’s when 16-year-old David Hernandez disappeared while swimming with friends. Since then several agencies have continued various searches from beach patrol to helicopter.

Meanwhile, his family is devastated.

“He was a gift to her,” said Flor Bautista, translating for Hernandez’s mother, Idalia Hernandez. “He was a super son. His soul was very pure and God is gaining an angel.”

Fearing the worst, Hernandez’s mother just hopes search teams can bring him home.

“She’s just hoping to find his body to find closure and feel better overall,” said Bautista. “Just so she can have peace and he has peace.”

Rangers at the recreation area hope to fill lifeguard positions before Memorial Day, one of the beach’s busiest days of the year.

“They finish training and they start that Friday and then it’s Memorial Day weekend so it’s kind of baptism-by-fire that Saturday,” said Howard.

Even after Memorial Day when lifeguards are on watch, it’s a good idea to continue taking precautions in the water and stay near the lifeguard stands so that they can look out for your safety, too.

As for the search for Hernandez, Howard says rangers will be back at it again around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

