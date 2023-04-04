Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Beachgoers urged to use caution as search continues for missing swimmer

Fearing the worst, David Hernandez’s mother just hopes search teams can bring him home.
Fearing the worst, David Hernandez’s mother just hopes search teams can bring him home.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As spring breakers set their eyes on the beachfront, leaders are begging them to take caution as search teams continue looking for a teenager who went missing over the weekend.

“There are some dangers in the surf zone -- not just rip currents, although that’s a top priority,” said Jason Howard, a park ranger at the Fort Fisher Recreation Area. “There are also marine animals. Also, keep in mind the weather.”

High winds made for dangerous waves on Saturday. That’s when 16-year-old David Hernandez disappeared while swimming with friends. Since then several agencies have continued various searches from beach patrol to helicopter.

Meanwhile, his family is devastated.

“He was a gift to her,” said Flor Bautista, translating for Hernandez’s mother, Idalia Hernandez. “He was a super son. His soul was very pure and God is gaining an angel.”

Fearing the worst, Hernandez’s mother just hopes search teams can bring him home.

“She’s just hoping to find his body to find closure and feel better overall,” said Bautista. “Just so she can have peace and he has peace.”

Rangers at the recreation area hope to fill lifeguard positions before Memorial Day, one of the beach’s busiest days of the year.

Related: Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season

“They finish training and they start that Friday and then it’s Memorial Day weekend so it’s kind of baptism-by-fire that Saturday,” said Howard.

Even after Memorial Day when lifeguards are on watch, it’s a good idea to continue taking precautions in the water and stay near the lifeguard stands so that they can look out for your safety, too.

As for the search for Hernandez, Howard says rangers will be back at it again around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program

Latest News

Maides Park hosts community meetup to discuss available health and wellness resources
Carson Michael Groves
Wilmington police locates missing juvenile
NCDOT shares when project at Market & Gordon is expected to be done
Business owners frustrated with construction at Market and Gordon intersection, NCDOT provides completion update
MGN
None injured in crash involving Wilmington Fire Department truck