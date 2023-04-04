Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Two girls are dead following a rollover crash in North Dakota in which no one was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash report said a 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup when she lost control on the icy road, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two girls in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the girls was thrown onto the road, where she was then hit by a passing semitruck. The other girl was thrown into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said she could be facing charges, but did not elaborate.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. Identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Power is out from Market St. to Station Road and Gordon Road to Military Cutoff Road.
Power outage reported in area of Market St., Gordon Road following crash

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Alt-Zalea Fest 2023 flyer
Venues to host over 50 local musicians for Alt-Zalea Fest on April 15
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise