Town Center Park, Museum of Coastal Carolina to host Earth Day activities

Town Center Park in Ocean Isle Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town Center Park in Ocean Isle Beach and the Museum of Coastal Carolina will host festivities to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Throughout the day at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., special lectures and programs will be held. The 2023 Earth Day theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet.’

Then from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Museum of Coastal Carolina, Ingram Planetarium and the Town of Ocean Isle Beach are working together to host festivities at Town Center Park.

At 6 p.m., attendees can take part in activities to learn about sea turtles and how they can be kept safe by turning off lights on the beach. Then at 6:30 p.m., the presenters will talk about how light pollution affects stargazing and help attendees practice looking through a real telescope.

Around 7 p.m., the town will provide s’mores with activity packets and coupons for the museum and planetarium.

The museum is located at 21 E 2nd St., and Town Center Park is located at 11 E 2nd St.

