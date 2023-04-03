‘The Signature’ Kentucky Derby-style event to benefit local groups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Highsmith Branding Group has announced that the second annual “The Signature” Kentucky Derby-style event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15.

According to the announcement, the event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and feature special guest Alex Highsmith, Ashley High alumni and linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This exclusive southern tradition will feature fancy hats and fascinators, best-dressed contests, music and dancing, giveaways, signature drinks, and a cigar lounge on the upstairs VIP patio. Tickets, which include heavy hors d’oeuvres for VIP, signature drinks and a full evening of dancing and entertainment. Tickets are limited and open to all guests 21+,” stated the release.

The event will benefit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation and the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy of Wilmington. To learn more about these organizations, please visit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation website and the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy website.

The event will be held at the Marina Grill Annex at 14 Harnett St. in Wilmington. This story will be updated with more information concerning tickets once available.

“The Signature will be an annual event with plans to not only support community charities, but to also recognize distinguished community leaders in Wilmington. The funds raised will not only help impact those most in need, but also support programs to motivate youth to be leaders in their respective communities,” said Highsmith Branding Group President Ronnie Highsmith.

