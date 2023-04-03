Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘The Signature’ Kentucky Derby-style event to benefit local groups

The event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and will feature special guest Alex Highsmith, Ashley High...
The event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and will feature special guest Alex Highsmith, Ashley High alumni and linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Highsmith Branding Group has announced that the second annual “The Signature” Kentucky Derby-style event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15.

According to the announcement, the event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and feature special guest Alex Highsmith, Ashley High alumni and linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This exclusive southern tradition will feature fancy hats and fascinators, best-dressed contests, music and dancing, giveaways, signature drinks, and a cigar lounge on the upstairs VIP patio. Tickets, which include heavy hors d’oeuvres for VIP, signature drinks and a full evening of dancing and entertainment. Tickets are limited and open to all guests 21+,” stated the release.

The event will benefit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation and the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy of Wilmington. To learn more about these organizations, please visit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation website and the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy website.

The event will be held at the Marina Grill Annex at 14 Harnett St. in Wilmington. This story will be updated with more information concerning tickets once available.

“The Signature will be an annual event with plans to not only support community charities, but to also recognize distinguished community leaders in Wilmington. The funds raised will not only help impact those most in need, but also support programs to motivate youth to be leaders in their respective communities,” said Highsmith Branding Group President Ronnie Highsmith.

A flyer for the 2nd annual The Signature
A flyer for the 2nd annual The Signature(Highsmith Branding Group)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program
Beaches are already seeing an influx of visitors, meaning many of them are making plans to...
Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews extinguish Saturday power pole plant fire near Leland

Latest News

Attendees can purchase a “passport” for $10 to sample the chowders.
Carolina Beach Inlet Association to host 7th annual ‘Great Chowder Cook Off’
Jessica Loeper
New Hanover County selects newest assistant county manager
Twenty-six people were killed after a tornado tore through Mississippi and Alabama on March 24,...
Southeastern NC volunteers headed to Mississippi to help with tornado relief
Autism Takes Flight gives children with autism or another developmental disability a chance to...
Families ‘test run’ trip through airport with Autism Takes Flight program