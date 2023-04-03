Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The search continued Monday for a teen who disappeared while swimming off the coast of Fort Fisher.

16-year-old David Hernandez was last seen while swimming with friends near Fort Fisher Recreation Area Park around noon Saturday. The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation has been searching for him since then.

The Kure Beach Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard have been assisting with the search.

Hernandez’s friends and family have also gathered at the beach the past few days to help with searching the coastline. Among them Monday was his mother, Idalia Hernandez.

“She does have faith with the people here, she’s just trying to find his body and have closure and just to feel better overall,” said Flor Bautista, who translated for Idalia.

The search should wrap up Monday around sunset and will start again around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews had boats and underwater drones, along with a helicopter that circled the area throughout the day Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Division of Parks and Recreation said it is devoting all the tools at its disposal toward locating Hernandez.

His mother says she’s grateful for the help she’s received from law enforcement, friends and family, and even some strangers who came out to support her.

Though she’s heartbroken, she said her faith in God and the support of the community have helped her stay strong.

“He was a gift to her. He was a super son,” she said, translated by Bautista. “His soul was very pure. God definitely is gaining an angel.”

