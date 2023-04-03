Senior Connect
Power outage reported in area of Market St., Gordon Road following crash

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on April 3 that a single car accident has caused a power outage in the area of Market St. and Gordon Road.

According to the announcement, power is out from Market St. to Station Road and Gordon Road to Military Cutoff Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area and utilize an alternative route.

