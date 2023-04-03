Power outage reported in area of Market St., Gordon Road following crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on April 3 that a single car accident has caused a power outage in the area of Market St. and Gordon Road.

According to the announcement, power is out from Market St. to Station Road and Gordon Road to Military Cutoff Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area and utilize an alternative route.

