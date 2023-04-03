Senior Connect
Police investigating after suspect steals from register at Leland Walmart

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the Town of Leland has released information concerning a theft that took place at Walmart at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

According to the release, the suspect opened an unattended register and took its contents before exiting the store. An unknown amount of money was taken from the register.

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

